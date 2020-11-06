LAKE LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Public Works collected an estimated 2.7 tons of illegally dumped trash this week along Columbia Way (Avenue M) near 150th Street East.
The area gets hit on a regular basis by miscreants who illegally dump their trash in the Antelope Valley.
Public Works brought in two loaders this week to collect the trash. They filled up a 40 cubic-yard container from Waste Management with the debris. The program is in a pilot phase at the moment as Public Works is still working out on the details on how to pay for the dumpsters.
Dale Brown, road maintenance superintendent with Los Angeles County Public Works, said they hope to dedicate a roll-off dumpster to the area every other month to clean up illegally dumped debris.
Public Works will also clean the area near 40th Street East and Avenue G, another target for illegal dumpers.
“It’s a huge problem out there,” Brown said.
The county recently added new illegal dumping signs in the area. Would-be illegal dumpers face a potential $10,000 fine, six months in jail, and having their vehicle impounded.
Volunteers from iHeart Lake L A are doing whatever they can to support the effort. Two years ago this June, iHeart launched its assault on illegal dumping to the tune of hundreds of tons of trash being hauled out of the community with support from Waste Management and the Antelope Valley Illegal Dumping Task Force.
iHeart Lake LA volunteers’ picked up six tons of trash during their most recent event.
“They’re a huge help for us too,” Brown said.
