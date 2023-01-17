LOS ANGELES — The series of winter storms that slammed Southern California has led to the capture of more than 33 billion gallons of stormwater that can be used as future drinking water in Los Angeles County, the county Public Works director announced, Monday.

That amount of water could supply 816,000 people with water for a year, according to the county. The stormwater was captured within the “first few months of our winter storm season,” according to Mark Pestrella.

