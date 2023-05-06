Los Angeles County’s total projected fiscal year 2023-24 budget is approximately $43 billion, or $1.6 billion less than last year’s final adopted budget.
The LA County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing Tuesday on the 2023-24 recommended budget and revisions. County CEO Fesia Davenport will give a report on the budget issues facing the county.
Critical issues facing the county include an estimated 3,000-plus potential claims alleging childhood assault at county facilities and other locations, put to an estimated cost of $1.6 to $3 billion, according to a copy of Davenport’s presentation, which is included with the agenda.
There is also a need for more mental health beds, fire and library deficits and an estimated $84 million in LA County Sheriff’s Department litigation that is expected to grow to $164 million over the next five years.
The county has 114,106 total budgeted positions, which is 504 more than last year’s adopted budget, the report said.
The county has more than $1.9 billion in unmet needs requests from county departments. Of those, some $813.2 million are deferred to future budget phases. That leaves about $1.1 billion in unmet needs remaining.
The largest portion of the county budget, about 33% or $14.1 billion, goes toward health and public works sanitation. Another 26%, or $11.1 billion, goes toward pubic assistance with $10.5 billion for public projection and $5 billion for general government.
The proposed budget has $692 million to mobilize an emergency response to homelessness; $288.3 million to fund year three of the Care First Community Investment: an $49.6 million to improve unacceptable conditions in county jails, according to the presentation.
There is another $6.6 million to support Sheriff’s Department reforms including the re-establishment of the Office of Constitutional Policing.
“Less than 20% of the $43 billion recommended budget is available to be allocated to ongoing programs and services,” the report said.
The balance is: designated for specific uses by federal, state and other agencies granting the money to the county; or is one-time funding that under board policy cannot be used to support ongoing, multi-year programs or services.
The public may attend the board meeting and comment in person. The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Hall of Administration, 500 West Temple St.
They can also listen and make comments by telephone.
To listen only, call 877 873-8017. The access code is 111111 for English and 22222 for Spanish translation.
To make comments, call 877-226-4437 before 9:30 a.m. The participant code is 1336786.
