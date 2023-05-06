LA County logo

Los Angeles County’s total projected fiscal year 2023-24 budget is approximately $43 billion, or $1.6 billion less than last year’s final adopted budget.  

The LA County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing Tuesday on the 2023-24 recommended budget and revisions. County CEO Fesia Davenport will give a report on the budget issues facing the county.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.