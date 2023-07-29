LOS ANGELES — A judge has denied a request by attorneys for Los Angeles County to release the therapy records of a deputy who sued the county, alleging her career has been derailed because a recruit the plaintiff found to be physically unfit brought about a backlash from former Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s wife.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Cherol J. Nellon ruled Thursday that the county did not follow the proper procedures in seeking the records regarding Deputy Lina Pimentel’s mental health in the plaintiff’s suit alleging retaliation, discrimination and harassment.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.