LAKE LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control issued an urgent appeal to the public asking for assistance in locating a concealed location in Lake Los Angeles where puppies and other animals are suspected to be enduring unsafe conditions that led to 14 puppies that came under the department’s care to be humanely euthanized due to the parvovirus.

“Disturbing reports have recently come to our attention, suggesting that an undisclosed group of animals (approximately 100-200 animals) are facing neglect and inhumane conditions within the Lake Los Angeles community in the Antelope Valley,” the department said in a media release Monday. “These revelations have evoked deep concern and distress among ardent animal advocates, and the department is investigating.”

avskier
avskier

Maybe use infra-red to help find.

