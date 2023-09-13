LAKE LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control issued an urgent appeal to the public asking for assistance in locating a concealed location in Lake Los Angeles where puppies and other animals are suspected to be enduring unsafe conditions that led to 14 puppies that came under the department’s care to be humanely euthanized due to the parvovirus.
“Disturbing reports have recently come to our attention, suggesting that an undisclosed group of animals (approximately 100-200 animals) are facing neglect and inhumane conditions within the Lake Los Angeles community in the Antelope Valley,” the department said in a media release Monday. “These revelations have evoked deep concern and distress among ardent animal advocates, and the department is investigating.”
Fourteen puppies from the location went into the department’s care from a third party with no knowledge of the location. Ten had to be humanely euthanized due to advanced parvovirus disease that was beyond treatment, the department said.
“The department’s medical team tried vigorously to save the four remaining parvovirus-positive puppies by providing supportive treatment of subcutaneous fluids, antibiotics and extra feedings,” the release said. “However, their condition also deteriorated rapidly and they also had to be euthanized for humane reasons.”
Department officials wish to prevent further tragedy. The safety and well-being of the remaining animals at the unknown location are of paramount importance, the department said.
“Our organization initiates an imperative plea to the public, urging individuals with any pertinent information to step forward and aid us in identifying the location where these animals are being kept so the department can assess their care and take action to prevent further suffering and death,” the release said.
The department urged anyone with knowledge of the undisclosed location, who has witnessed suspicious activities, or who possesses any information that could be instrumental in its investigation to contact them without delay.
Tipsters can call the DACC North County Communications Center at 661-940-4191, or after hours at 562-940-6898.
“DACC hopes that through collective community efforts, we can put an end to this heart-rending situation and get these animals the medical care, protection, and chance at adoption they so rightfully deserve,” the release said.
Maybe use infra-red to help find.
