PALMDALE — Starting next week, Los Angeles County residents will have an extra 13 hours per week to visit Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control’s seven animal care centers, including the Lancaster and Palmdale centers, the department announced Monday.

The centers will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays as of Aug. 1 — increasing from 23 hours per week to 36, a 56% boost.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.