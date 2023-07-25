PALMDALE — Starting next week, Los Angeles County residents will have an extra 13 hours per week to visit Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control’s seven animal care centers, including the Lancaster and Palmdale centers, the department announced Monday.
The centers will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays as of Aug. 1 — increasing from 23 hours per week to 36, a 56% boost.
The centers will be closed on Sundays for public viewing; however, the centers will continue to admit stray animals and reunite lost pets with their families.
“Expanding our hours for public access to our animals will enable more time for people to look for potential new family members or search for their lost pets,” department Director Marcia Mayeda said in a statement. “We have developed this new schedule so we can provide the greatest access for the public while working within our budgetary limitations.”
The agency limited its visiting hours during the COVID-19 pandemic and implemented an appointment system to protect public safety and health. The agency will continue to offer appointments.
The LA County Animal Care Centers in the Antelope Valley are at 5210 West Ave. I, in Lancaster (phone number 661-940-4191), and 38550 Sierra Highway, in Palmdale (661-575-2888).
