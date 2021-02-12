BAKERSFIELD — Kern County has made an agreement with Adventist Health on Tuesday during a Board of Supervisors meeting to establish a mobile vaccination clinic.
The $300,000 contract with Adventist Health Medical Center Tehachapi would set up a mobile clinic that will focus on vaccination distribution throughout the rural parts of east Kern and the communities of Boron, California City, Mojave and Rosamond.
Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said the most essential feature, in his mind, is that this agreement will increase the number of doses available that can be distributed to Kern residents.
“This (vaccination supply) is not part of the pool of supply that we receive directly from the state,” he said.
Adventist Health is a multi-county agency and receives its own direct supply of vaccines from the state.
“They are bringing that supply to bear in this agreement with the county,” Alsop said. “They’re actually adding, in this area, to our available supply.”
The mobile clinic, which is set to be up and running by Feb. 15, will be capable of delivering nearly 80 doses per day on a seven-day per week basis, providing more than 2,200 additional vaccines a month.
Supervisor Mike Maggard said an additional 2,200 people a month who are able to be vaccinated is a tremendous gain for the county.
“I want to ensure that those who live in east Kern, particularly in those rural areas, that this Board is concerned about you,” he said. “We want to make sure you’re provided for and this is a great way to deliver these vaccinations almost to your doorsteps.”
Another aspect of this agreement is that the mobile clinic will provide flexibility as it can be deployed anywhere in Kern depending on the needs of the county.
The contract with Adventist Health was approved 4-0, with Supervisor Zack Scrivner abstaining due to a potential conflict of interest. The agreement is set to run from Tuesday through May 31.
To schedule an appointment with the mobile clinic, visit Adventist Health’s appointment portal or call 661-771-8400. Go to www.kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for details on other vaccination sites in Kern County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.