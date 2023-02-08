LOS ANGELES — Just 17 days after a gunman slaughtered 11 people at a Monterey Park dance venue, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously, Tuesday, on new laws to regulate sales and possession of guns in unincorporated areas.
“We know that blame for the gun violence epidemic lies with the failure of congressional leaders to pass even the most basic federal gun laws,” Board Chair Janice Hahn said in a statement following the vote. “Because they have not acted, we have found actions we can take at the county level to protect lives.”
The motions that went before the Board, Tuesday, were brought by Hahn and Supervisors Hilda Solis and Lindsey Horvath.
Hahn recalled that when she was a congresswoman, the Republican House majority refused to consider such laws even in the face of repeated mass slayings.
“But now we have found actions we can take at the county level to save lives,” she said.
The first of the measures forbids the sale of .50-caliber handguns and ammunition. Hahn noted that such weaponry is intended for combat use.
They are for “tearing apart human flesh. They have no use among civilians,” Hahn said.
Another ordinance approved by the Board, Tuesday, bans, with the exception of law-enforcement officers and military personnel, the carrying of guns at county facilities such as ball fields and parks.
The Board, on Tuesday, also called for the development of an ordinance that would require a 1,000-foot buffer zone between gun stores and “child-sensitive areas” such as schools. It also called for an ordinance that would require gun vendors to keep a ledger of local gun sales along with fingerprints of purchasers and that all privately owned firearms be kept under lock and key.
An attorney for the county advised the Board there were some doubts about the feasibility of the lock-and-key requirement, noting recent federal court rulings relating to firearms. Hahn asked for further research on the matter.
But the Board also called for development of other restrictions relating to gun sales, such as requiring stores to display warning signs about the risks of having firearms in the home, including “unintentional deaths” of children. Another would require gun owners to carry liability insurance.
Steven Lamb, an Altadena gun owner, blasted the measures, saying they water down the primary purpose of owning a gun, “which is to protect you.” Lamb said forcing of the lockup of guns “would interfere with the guns’ intended purpose of self defense.”
The Board also voted to support the bid by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., to reestablish the expired 10-year national assault rifle ban and to forbid the sale of such firearms and high capacity magazines to those under 21.
