LOS ANGELES — Just 17 days after a gunman slaughtered 11 people at a Monterey Park dance venue, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously, Tuesday, on new laws to regulate sales and possession of guns in unincorporated areas.

“We know that blame for the gun violence epidemic lies with the failure of congressional leaders to pass even the most basic federal gun laws,” Board Chair Janice Hahn said in a statement following the vote. “Because they have not acted, we have found actions we can take at the county level to protect lives.”

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

The last thing a Pedophile wants (Joe Biden, and Gavin Newsom included, IMHO), is to have the parents of a child they molested, to have access to a firearm.

