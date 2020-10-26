ANTELOPE ACRES — The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk added a one-day “flex” vote center at the Westside Church of the Nazarene for Antelope Acres residents.
The vote center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Church Fellowship Hall, 47707 90th St. West.
Here are locations and times for other one-day vote centers in the Antelope Valley:
• Gorman: 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Golden Valley Municipal Water District, 49744 Gorman Post Road.
• Green Valley: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, 16003 Spunky Canyon Road.
• Neenach/Three Points: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Neenach Grace Chapel, 25649 West Ave. D.
• Leona Valley: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 1, Leona Valley Community Center, 8367 Elizabeth Lake Road.
• Littlerock: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2, Crafters Village, 8300 Pearblossom Highway.
Any voter who lives in Los Angeles County can vote at any of these one-day locations, or they can vote at one of the 35 five-day and 11-day vote centers in Lancaster, Palmdale, Lake Los Angeles, Sun Village, Littlerock, Quartz Hill, Agua Dulce and Acton, or at any other vote center in Los Angeles County.
Visit https://locator.lavote.net/locations/vc to find a vote center near you.
