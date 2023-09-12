Obit Charlie Robison

 Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO — Charlie Robison, the Texas singer-songwriter whose rootsy anthems made the country charts until he was forced to retire after complications from a medical procedure left him unable to sing, died Sunday. He was 59.

Robison died at a hospital in San Antonio after suffering cardiac arrest and other complications, according to a family representative.

