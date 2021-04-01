LOS ANGELES — Nearly half of California’s 40 million people live in areas where Coronavirus restrictions are easing and some of the largest counties are preparing to expand movie theater and restaurant reopenings despite worries of a new surge and demand for limited vaccine supplies.
Massive Los Angeles County and neighboring Orange County dropped into orange, the state’s second-least restrictive of four color-coded tiers, according to a weekly state update Tuesday. Six other counties also moved from red to orange, while five counties moved from the most restricted level of purple to red. The counties have a combined population of about 17 million.
Officials in Orange County said that as of Wednesday restaurants, theaters, museums, and houses of worship can allow people indoors at 50% capacity. Bars that don’t serve food can operate outdoors, and bowling alleys and card rooms can operate indoors at 25% capacity. The county has about 3 million residents.
It was joyful news for Orange County Brewers Guild President Wil Dee.
“We’re able to do what we are in business to do,” he told the. “If I want to eat, I’ll go to a restaurant; if I want a beer, I’ll go to a brewery.”
Lucy Dunn, chief executive officer of the Orange County Business Council, attributed the changes to people following public health guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.