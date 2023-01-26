Homeless Count

Mayor Karen Bass (center in yellow) tours a tiny homes community for the homeless, Wednesday, alongside city councilman Paul Krekorian (right) during the annual homeless count in North Hollywood.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County’s annual count of homeless residents began, Tuesday night — a crucial part of the region’s efforts to get tens of thousands of unhoused people off the streets.

Up to 6,000 clipboard-toting volunteers with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority fanned out for the effort’s main component, the unsheltered street tally.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

"""""crucial part of the region’s efforts to get tens of thousands of unhoused people off the streets""""" No its not....its a way for Parasite Politicians to skim the taxpayers money. Didn't Newsom spend 1 billion on the homeless issue...? , and the amount of people on the streets grew. The homeless (with a few exceptions) would rather do drugs, and sleep in a cold tent, rather than stay at a drug free shelter. Most of the homeless are exactly where they want to be...and probably enjoy the free upgrades the grifters provide (to make sure they stay homeless). Some are legit and need help (and deserve it) most are "Stubborn Dope Addicts".

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.