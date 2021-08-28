Cactus Magnet Academy counselor Carol Radigan has been honored by the American School Counselor Association for completing the Recognized ASCA Model Program, also known as RAMP.
The program takes approximately two years to complete.
“RAMP requires a commitment from all stakeholders,” Radigan said in a statement. “We have a very committed team of counselors mentored by Dr. Stacy Bryant and supported by our district office, administrators, teachers support staff and parents.”
The RAMP process contains 10 components that must be completed and reviewed by a panel of experts in order for a school site to be awarded RAMP. Schools may earn the RAMP School of Distinction status by submitting data proving the success of the program in reaching students.
The work of Radigan and her students resulted in Cactus Magnet Academy being awarded the 2021 RAMP School of Distinction status. Out of the 22 California schools that have achieved RAMP status, only Cactus and George A. Buljian Middle School in Roseville are listed as schools of distinction.
Radigan was honored last month at the ASCA annual conference for her achievement. In the Antelope Valley. Cactus is the fourth Palmdale School District magnet academy to have been awarded RAMP. The other schools are David G. Millen, SAGE and Shadow Hill magnet academies. The fifth site — Desert Willow Magnet Academy — is working on the two-year program.
When asked how the focus of the job and the needs of the students have changed over her time as a counselor, Radigan said: “The focus has remained constant, the needs of the students have been consistent. However, the piece that is always changing are the obstacles, barriers, the personal stories of the students and the challenges (they) face.”
