PALMDALE — Shadow Hills Magnet Academy counselor Dr. Keisha Burns is one of two Los Angeles County counselors chosen by the Los Angeles County Office of Education for the inaugural School Counselor of the Year award.
School counselors were nominated or elected to apply for the award. The goal of the award is to recognize counselors who work at implementing the American School Counselor Association National Model, which focuses on providing equitable access for all students through advocacy, leadership, collaboration and systematic change, according to the LA County Office of Education.
Burns and Karen Preacely Hicks, counselor at Lawndale High School in the Centinela Valley Union High School District, were honored at the LA County Office of Education Counselor’s Symposium. The virtual event was held Thursday.
The pair were selected from 50 nominations and 30 completed applications.
Each counselor submitted a multiple part application that included three essay questions, resumé and letter of recommendation. A team of diverse and experienced current and former school counselors and administrators ranked each application, the county said.
“Counselors are integral to a school’s student support team to help ensure that the needs of the whole child are met and to create a healthy school environment,” Debra Duardo, Los Angeles County Superintendent of Schools said in a statement. “They are indispensable in our efforts to combat the stress and learning loss that young people are grappling with as a result of the pandemic.”
Burns was honored for creating a comprehensive counseling program at Shadow Hills Magnet Academy recognized as a national model by the American School Counselor Association. She assists students with academics, social/emotional development and college/careers by providing core counseling lessons, small group intervention and individual counseling sessions.
She began her career in the Palmdale School District in 2002 as a social studies teacher at Shadow Hills Magnet Academy. She became the counselor in 2015.
Burns is no stranger to awards. She was chosen as the Shadow Hills Teacher of the year in 2012.
Her dedication to students shows in her counseling program which promotes access and equity for all students.
She has coached both Shadow Hills’ Latinx and Black Knowledge Bowl teams, where students learn about the history of their ancestors while competing against other schools.
Burns believes that cultural responsiveness is essential to create a school climate that embraces cultural diversity and promotes success for all students.
“Working as a school counselor has afforded me the opportunity to pay it forward and show my students that possibilities in life are endless,” Burns said in a statement.
