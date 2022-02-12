PALMDALE — Shadow Hills Magnet Academy counselor Keisha Burns added to her accolades after being recognized as the California Association of School Counselors 2022 California School Counselor of the Year at a virtual awards ceremony, Friday, to close out National School Counseling Week.
Recipients are nominated by their peers and selected by an independent panel who follow the various criteria for each category. Recipients are judged on creative school counseling innovations, effective school counseling programs, leadership skills and contributions to student advancement by following the ASCA National Model.
“It’s definitely an honor to be recognized by my peers,” Burns said. “It’s something that I want to say was unexpected, but it’s nice to be recognized because you don’t go into this job for the recognition at all.”
She had previously been recognized as the Los Angeles County Office of Education School Counselor of the year for 2021.
Burns is in her seventh year as a counselor. She started her educational career in 2002 as a history teacher at Shadow Hills.
“As part of my curriculum I started implementing information about college and how to calculate your GPA, just out of noticing that some of the students weren’t getting that information,” said Burns, who is a first-generation college student. “I know it was important to make sure students had access to information at an early age and so from there it grew.”
She added becoming a school counselor was the next step.
“This was definitely a collaboration,” Burns said of the state recognition. “My school site, my staff, is amazing, and the colleagues that I work with, the other Palmdale School District counselors as well have been instrumental in me getting here.”
Palmdale School District also celebrated as three additional school sites were designated as Recognized ASCA Model Program, or RAMP, schools. In addition, Palmdale Learning Plaza was recognized as a School of Distinction by the American School Counselor Association, the District said.
The three newly recognized school sites and counselors are Amanda Davis from Desert Willow Magnet Academy; Alejandro Megana from Los Amigos Dual Immersion School; and Diana Marlatt from Palmdale Learning Plaza, an International Baccalaureate School.
Counselors and schools that have previously been designated as RAMP schools include Burns and Shadow Hills Magnet Academy, Paul Stephenson-Vela and David G. Millen Magnet Academy, and Christina Loukatos and SAGE Magnet Academy. Cactus Magnet Academy and Carol Radigan. Dos Caminos Dual Immersion School is in the process of applying for RAMP status.
