LANCASTER — The Lancaster and Palmdale city councils agreed to authorize and direct each city’s respective staff to work with the Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District to file a petition for review with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to challenge the US Environmental Protection Agency’s recent rule change regarding how the district conducts its New Source Review.
The city councils met July 31 during a joint meeting at Antelope Valley College to discuss several items of mutual interest.
The EPA, on July 3, issued a final rule effective Aug. 2 that disapproves the AV Air Quality Management District’s longstanding practice with regard to New Source Review.
New Source Review is a Clean Air Act program that requires industrial facilities to install modern pollution control equipment when they are built or when making a change that increases emissions significantly, according to the California Air Resources Board.
If it is upheld, it will have dramatic impacts on industry throughout the Antelope Valley including the aerospace industry, according to a staff report.
The AVAQMD Board of Directors authorized the filing of a Petition for Review with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals challenging the rule.
The EPA’s rule disapproves the use of any internal offsetting for any facility regardless of the calculation used to determine simultaneous emission reductions.
“While such a disapproval might potentially result in an increase of Emissions Reductions Credits being banked under Rule 1309 and then immediately used, it is more probable that it would result in an immediate cessation of all modifications to existing facilities within the District,” the AVAQMD wrote in a letter to the federal agency earlier this year. “Thus, the AVAQMD is of the opinion that this action is overbroad.”
Lancaster Vice Mayor Marvin Crist called the joint business item the most important one out of seven items on the agenda.
“It jeopardizes over 20,000 jobs in the community,” he said. “Not only will they not have a place to expand, they will not have a place for the current people to go.”
He added, “This is about taking credits that they have, they’ve earned and eliminating them.”
George Jung, a senior environmental engineer for Northrop Grumman, said the new EPA rule would prevent the Antelope Valley’s two major aerospace companies from installing new equipment.
“Currently Northrop Grumman is in the process of designing a second large paint hanger for the Strike program,” he said.
With more than 9,000 employees at sites 3, 4, 7 and 8, the rule could hamper Northrop Grumman’s ability to grow, he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.