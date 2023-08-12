Joint city council meeting

Members of the Lancaster and Palmdale city councils participate in a joint meeting July 31 at Antelope Valley College. The councils vowed to challenge a new EPA rule regarding pollution control equipment.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press files

LANCASTER — The Lancaster and Palmdale city councils agreed to authorize and direct each city’s respective staff to work with the Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District to file a petition for review with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to challenge the US Environmental Protection Agency’s recent rule change regarding how the district conducts its New Source Review.

The city councils met July 31 during a joint meeting at Antelope Valley College to discuss several items of mutual interest.

