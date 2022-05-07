PALMDALE — The City Council paved the way, Wednesday, for a proposed 70-unit affordable housing complex at 25th Street East and Avenue Q-4, by unanimously approving a density bonus that allows for certain concessions to be made in exchange for developing affordable housing.
The proposed development, on 4.5 acres on the southwest corner, will feature two- and three-bedroom townhouses, in eight, two-story buildings. All of them except the manager’s unit are designated for low-income tenants.
The density bonus agreement allows for more units to be built on the site than would usually be allowed, in exchange for setting aside a portion of the units for tenants who qualify as very low-income. Other incentives are also available through the agreement.
This project, however, is planned for less than the maximum allowed under the regular zoning, which would be 71 units, according to the staff report. The density bonus formula would allow for up to 128 units.
The developer, however, did seek concessions to the design standards, which were granted with the density bonus.
The open space was reduced from the required 30% to 15%, the private open space (such as balconies or patios) was reduced from 200-square-feet per unit to 150 square feet per unit, the maximum distance to travel between units and parking was increased from 150 feet to 250 feet and the setback along both 25th Street East and Avenue Q-4 was reduced from 20 feet to 10 feet, Associate Planner Jasmine Alvarado said.
Councilmember Austin Bishop praised the townhome offering, as such units tend to offer a little more space than condos or apartments.
“It’s a product we don’t have a lot of out here, so I’m excited to see more of that come,” he said.
The townhome units will range from about 867-square-feet to 1,200-square-feet. The two-bedroom units will have one bathroom, while the three-bedroom units will have two.
“Those are very livable-sized units,” Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa said.
He and Councilmember Laura Bettencourt questioned increasing the distance between the units and parking spaces.
Representatives of the developer said it was necessary to fit all the required parking into the relatively small lot. The property management will work with tenants to ensure those who require closer parking for Americans with Disabilities Act requirements are accommodated.
In addition, the complex will be gated to help control access by non-residents.
Bettencourt also expressed concern about the reduction in open space and setbacks.
“I would like to see us build quality low-income (projects),” she said. “I don’t know why, because you’re poor, you have to live in lower-quality housing.”
Economic and Community Development Director Luis Garibay said staff is finalizing multi-family housing design standards to help ensure quality projects and so that developers know what the city expects of such projects.
The Planning Commission previously approved the project’s density bonus.
