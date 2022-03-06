PALMDALE — Palmdale City Councilman Juan Carrillo pulled nomination papers on Feb. 25 for the new Assembly District 39, which covers the eastern half of the Antelope Valley, in the June 7 statewide primary.
Carrillo joins fellow Democrats Steve Fox and Andrea Rosenthal as the only candidates to pull nomination papers for the seat, thus far, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar. The nomination period closes March 11.
Fox, a Lancaster attorney, served one term as the 36th District representative before losing to Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, in November 2014. Fox pulled nomination papers on Feb. 18 for the seat.
Rosenthal, a former educator who served as deputy district director for former Congressional District 25 Rep. Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce, pulled nomination papers on Feb. 28. Rosenthal works as a community organizer for Strength Based Community Change.
The top two vote-getters, regardless of their partisan affiliations, advance to the general election on Nov. 8.
Lackey, who represents Assembly District 36, filed nomination papers on Feb. 22 for the newly created Assembly District 34, which covers the west side of the Valley, according to the LA County Registrar. As of Friday, Lackey had one potential challenger, Democract Rajpal Kahlon of Palmdale, who pulled nomination papers on Feb. 23.
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, will run in the newly created Congressional District 27. Garcia represents District 25. District 27 extends to the Kern County line in the north, Ventura County in the west and to approximately 136th Street East on the east. It loses the Simi Valley portion.
Garcia could face up to five challengers, including two Republicans, in the primary. Garcia filed his candidate nomination paperwork on Friday. Santa Clarita Democrat Christy Smith, who lost to Garcia by 333 votes, in November 2020, pulled nomination papers, on Feb. 25. Simi Valley City Councilwoman and teacher Ruth Luevanos, a Democrat, filed her nomination papers, on Thursday. Santa Clarita Democrat Quaye Quartey, a small business owner, also filed nomination papers, on Thursday.
Palmdale Republican Mark Pierce pulled nomination papers, on Feb. 23. Lancaster Republican David Rudnick, who ran as a Democrat in the March 2021 special primary election for the 25th Congressional District seat, pulled nomination papers, on Thursday.
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, who represents the 23rd Congressional District, will run for the new 20th Congressional District, according to the Kern County Elections Division.
The 20th Congressional District, which stretches north through Kern and Tulare counties, includes Rosamond, Mojave and Edwards Air Force Base. Other candidates include Democrat Ben Dewell, and Republicans James Davis and James Macauley, according to the Kern County Elections Division.
A portion of Kern County including California City and Boron is grouped into the neighboring district to the east, the 23rd. The border of this carve out runs just north of Mojave and slightly to the east, with Highway 58 as the southern boundary. The new 23rd District runs east to the state line and north to the Inyo County line.
Republican Rep. Jay Obernolte, who represents the 8th District, pulled nomination papers, on Feb. 17, for the new 23rd District. Democrats Blanca A. Gomez and Derek Marshall filed nomination papers for the seat, on Feb. 24 and March 1, respectively, according to the San Bernardino County Elections Division.
