CALIFORNIA CITY — A plan suggested by a Council member for a city-provided credit for first-time homebuyers failed to garner support of the rest of the City Council, who said there are numerous other programs for buyers already.
Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff suggested the credit, Tuesday, as a means to help first-time homebuyers in a time of rising interest rates and to stimulate the local economy in the face of a potential economic slowdown or recession. He recommended setting aside $50,000 for this purpose.
“I really don’t have an idea specifically who this would fund; maybe it would fund military or low-income (buyers),” he said. “Something that would drive down their interest rates.”
Councilmember Jim Creighton pointed out that there are numerous existing programs to help first-time homebuyers and others, including tax credits and downpayment assistance programs.
“I don’t think the city needs to pony up money for this. I think there’s plenty available out there,” he said.
In the few days that the matter was made public on the Council agenda, Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said she had phone calls from residents about it.
Among the concerns expressed was how the city would determine which buyers to help and those who felt the money would be better used to provide incentives for police officers and firefighters to live in the community.
She also received calls, the week prior, regarding people who were homeless or nearly homeless.
“I’m sure that’s the tip of the iceberg,” O’Laughlin said. “We have no safety net. It’s one thing to buy a house, but it’s another thing to not know where you’re going to sleep tonight, especially if you have children or when you’re elderly.”
O’Laughlin said these other issues need to be addressed and prioritized.
Kulikoff’s proposition didn’t receive much support from members of the public who spoke during the meeting, who said there were better uses for the funds, including potentially incentives for police officers and firefighters.
The proposed program would benefit only a few people, and the city has limited revenues to spend, resident Shawn Bradley said.
“The money is out there” for assistance, broker and developer D.J. Twohig said. “A qualified, competent lender should be able to point buyers in that direction.”
A city-provided presentation about what programs are available may be an avenue to help buyers, Councilmember Karen Macedonio suggested, and offered to bring information on programs back to the Council.
Despite the lack of support, Kulikoff pushed to continue the discussion, to show the city “is doing something to help,” even if limited.
“I’m looking for whatever the Council wants to do to bring the conversation forward,” he said.
