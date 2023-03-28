LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council, today, will consider proposed Task Order No. 2 with IDS Group Inc. of Irvine in the amount of $831,186 for architectural and engineering final design services for El Dorado Park improvements.
El Dorado Park is adjacent to El Dorado Elementary School on the northwest corner of Fifth Street East and Pondera Street. El Dorado was one of three county parks that was provided to Lancaster when it incorporated in 1977. Last year, the city won an $8.41 million competitive grant from the Statewide Park Program that will be used to fund improvements at the park.
City staff worked with consultants to conduct community outreach, write the grant and prepare a conceptual design for the project. The city held five community workshops to collect public input on proposed improvements to the park. The feedback was used to develop the scope of the grant.
The revitalization project focuses on creating renovated amenities to improve and expand community resources based on the community input, according to a staff report by Parks, Arts, Recreation & Community Services Director Sonya Patterson and Public Works Director Marissa Diaz.
The park will get a new 10,585 square-foot community center, a new plaza with six tables and shade sails, a new splash pad and a new half-court basketball court. Other improvements include two new picnic shelters, one of which will have five tables and another that will have six tables; a new skate spot; 11 new exercise stations; and a new decomposed granite path.
There will be also be new concrete paving, new turf and irrigation, new low-water use plants and irrigation and new lighting throughout the park.
Last November, the City Council approved multi-year professional service agreements with the consulting firms recommended by staff to be pre-qualified service providers through December 2026. The multi-year agreement permits city staff to issue task orders for individual projects.
IDS Group previously completed the 30% conceptual design and 30% schematic design for Phase 1 of the park’s renovation.
“This firm’s knowledge in processing the Phase 1 30% Conceptual Design and 30% Schematic Design for the El Dorado park Renovation demonstrates their ability to deliver the project to the City on-time with an accelerated schedule to meet grant deadlines and within budget,” the report said.
The City Council will meet at 5 p.m. in Council chambers at City Hall, 44933 Fern Ave.
