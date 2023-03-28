El Dorado Park

El Dorado Park in Lancaster is getting a variety of new features, including a community center, a new plaza, a new splash pad and a new half-court basketball court. The City Council, today, will consider a task order to fund the improvements.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press files

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council, today, will consider proposed Task Order No. 2 with IDS Group Inc. of Irvine in the amount of $831,186 for architectural and engineering final design services for El Dorado Park improvements.

El Dorado Park is adjacent to El Dorado Elementary School on the northwest corner of Fifth Street East and Pondera Street. El Dorado was one of three county parks that was provided to Lancaster when it incorporated in 1977. Last year, the city won an $8.41 million competitive grant from the Statewide Park Program that will be used to fund improvements at the park.

