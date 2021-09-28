LANCASTER — The City Council will hold a public hearing today to consider an appeal of the Planning Commission’s approval of a Conditional Use Permit and tentative tract map to allow for the development of a 392-unit apartment complex at the southwest corner of Avenue I and 20th Street West.
The proposed project, submitted by applicant Investment Concepts LLC, includes 78 affordable units and 12,750-square-feet of neighborhood-serving commercial retail development.
The Planning Commission twice delayed the public hearing for the proposed project to address concerns raised in a 234-page letter from Attorney Mitchell M. Tsai, sent on behalf of the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters. It concerned the proposed project’s draft initial study. The delays allowed time to recirculate the initial study.
The Planning Commission approved the project at its July 26 meeting on a 4-0 vote with Commissioners Diana Cook, Cassandra Harvey and Rutger Parris absent. Tsai filed an appeal on Aug. 9 and included the same letter sent to the Commission minutes before the start of the July 26 meeting.
The letter raised seven issues including COVID-19, the use of union labor mandate/providing additional community benefits and greenhouse gas emissions and impacts, which were addressed in the revised and recirculated initial study, according to a staff report by Jeff Hogan, senior director of Development Services.
The recommendation is for the City Council to uphold the Planning Commission’s decision and deny the appeal.
The City Council will meet at 5 p.m., today in council chambers at City Hall, 44933 Fern Ave.
Members of the public who wish to attend the meeting in-person are asked to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.
The meeting will also be conducted via Zoom. Public comments can be submitted by calling 877-853-5257 with Meeting ID 875 8684 8156# and Password 677447#
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.