PALMDALE — In light of escalating political violence nationwide and instances in which Palmdale City Council members and staff have felt intimidated and unsafe, city staff will look at potential security and surveillance systems to increase safety.
The matter was brought up for discussion at Wednesday’s Council meeting.
“There have been several instances where Council members have been approached or in other ways feel threatened by certain members of the public for their own safety, as well as staff in recent weeks,” City Manager Ronda Perez said.
The city has taken some precautions during City Council meetings recently, with the addition of metal detectors at the door and stanchions to encourage the public to stay back from the dais.
“I specifically requested this item … in light of the escalation of political violence nationwide,” Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Alarcón said. “I think it is incumbent upon us to have the conversation not just for our own protection, as members, but for the protection of those who come and want to participate in this democratic process and also for our city staff.”
She has heard of people impeding staff’s entrance to the city offices and following them in other venues.
“That’s a concern and I think it’s important that we do all that we can to ensure the safety and protection of our city team” as well as members of the public who participate in meetings, she said.
“We do live in a very, very strange time when violence seems to be at the top of the mind,” Mayor Laura Bettencourt said.
This environment may make members of the public hesitant to run for office or participate with local government, she said.
“We have to make sure people are safe when they are doing the public’s work,” Bettencourt said.
The city has released a Request for Proposals for security cameras at the City Hall complex, as well as key card access. Formal award of the contract for this project is expected in a few weeks, Perez said.
“We do not have a robust camera system here,” she said.
That lack of a basic security camera system was highlighted in 2020 when a 24-year-old man committed suicide at a tree near City Hall, and there was no security camera footage available to aid in the investigation.
Councilmember Austin Bishop said the lack of security systems has been a concern of his for many years. One obstacle in the past has been the requirements for preservation and storage of camera footage.
Perez said the matter as been the subject of “spirited conversations” and the upcoming proposal will have a means of addressing the storage issue.
“Keeping video should not be a detriment to getting cameras,” Bettencourt said.
The Council requested that staff report back with additional potential security measures for consideration.
Additional security was supported by the two members of the public who spoke on the matter.
