Council votes to sell Wellness Home

LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster and the Lancaster Housing Authority will sell the former Piute Wellness Home for approximately $390,000 due to changing needs.
The former Lancaster Redevelopment Agency (now the Lancaster Housing Authority) purchased the property, at 45534 5th St. East, in 2007, as part the Neighborhood Foreclosure Preservation Home Ownership program. The Redevelopment Agency paid $202,500 and invested approximately $108,733 in rehabilitation costs. The total cost to the Agency/Authority was $311,273, according to a staff report.
Beginning in 2010, the property was used as a community wellness home. Services at the Wellness Home were eventually consolidated at other locations due to changing needs. The house has remained vacant for the past several years. Since the beginning of the year, the city has received ongoing reports about vandalism at the home, the report said.
“The staff recommended it would be in the best interest of the neighbors and the city to sell the home and have it occupied immediately,” the report said.
The city received three offers on the property — the first two buyers backed out. The remaining offer came from Adrian Godjali. Of the $390,000 purchase price, the estimated net to the city, minus closing costs, is $362,000. That money will be put into the Low Moderate-Income Housing Income Asset Fund.
The City Council and Housing Authority conducted a joint public hearing at the June 14 meeting. The City Council approved Resolution 22-19 on a 4-0 vote with Mayor R. Rex Parris absent. The Housing Authority Board approved Resolution 2-22 on a 4-0 vote with Deputy Mayor/Authority member Cassandra Harvey absent.
