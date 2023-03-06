PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Council meetings will convene in open session two hours earlier, at 5 p.m., beginning April 5, after the Council approved the time change on Wednesday.
Meetings will continue to be held on the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
The time change is the culmination of a process that began last year, with two different public surveys completed to gauge residents’ preferences for the public meeting day and time.
The most recent survey, conducted at the direction of the Council, following the Jan. 11 meeting, found that 45% of the 283 residents who responded preferred a 5 p.m. start time, according to the staff report. The survey also found that 33% preferred to start at 6 p.m. and 20% preferred the start time remain the same at 7 p.m.
“I’m glad we did this survey,” Mayor Laura Bettencourt said. “I’m glad we have input.”
Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Alarcón said the public is resoundingly clear about what they prefer.
“We asked the community to respond; they did so,” she said.
Councilmember Richard Loa, who cast the lone dissenting vote for the ordinance setting the time at 5 p.m., argued the earlier start time will make it difficult for the city’s large commuter population to attend meetings.
He said the small number of survey participants is not enough to effectively gauge the public opinion.
“I don’t think this speaks for the community,” Loa said.
Additionally, he opposed the change because of the effect on the closed session timing. Up to this point, the Council has met in closed session at 5 p.m., then opened the public session at 7 p.m.
The ordinance ultimately approved by the Council did not specify the start time for the closed session, leaving it to the discretion of the Council. It may be either included before the public session — which would be 3 p.m., following the pattern in current use — or placed at the end of the public session agenda.
Other members felt that pushing back the closed session to 3 p.m. — retaining the two-hour window in the current rules — would be far too early and could had a detrimental effect on those seeking to run for office, Bettencourt said.
“We’re not going to make everyone happy,” Councilmember Austin Bishop said.
The Council-approved ordinance that set the meeting time also specified that both Council meetings each month will be regular meetings, rather than one regular meeting and one workshop, which limited the actions the Council could take during the workshop meeting. With both monthly meetings classified as regular meetings, those limitations are lifted.
