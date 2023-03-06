Council time change

The Palmdale City Council meeting will begin two hours earlier, at 5 p.m., beginning April 5, on the first and third Wednesdays of each month.

 Photo courtesy of the City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Council meetings will convene in open session two hours earlier, at 5 p.m., beginning April 5, after the Council approved the time change on Wednesday.

Meetings will continue to be held on the first and third Wednesdays of each month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.