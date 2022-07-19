PALMDALE — Unhappy with a contractor’s work on an earlier road project, the City Council decided to hold off awarding another project to the firm, until further information could be provided at the next Council meeting, on Wednesday.
Last week, the Council considered awarding the contract for the Civic Center complete streets projects to R.C. Becker and Sons, Inc. of Santa Clarita, for $6.4 million.
The company was the lowest of the two bidders who responded to the request for the project, which will provide complete street improvements between 9th and 10th streets east and Avenue Q-9 to Avenue Q-12.
The second bid, by Sully-Miller Contracting of Brea was for nearly $7.9 million.
However, council members were not happy with prior work R.C. Becker did on Rancho Vista Boulevard, which took a great deal longer than proposed.
“It just took way, way, way too long and we started having accidents, and now there’s lawsuits,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said.
He requested rejecting their bid and rebidding the project.
“My level of confidence in these guys is not there,” he said.
Deputy Public Works Director Lynn Glidden said she understands the concerns regarding the Rancho Vista Boulevard project, but the project manager that caused problems on that project will not be working the Civic Center project. Additionally, the Rancho Vista Boulevard project was hampered by problems related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“R.C. Becker is a good contractor. They had a bad job,” Glidden said.
Rebidding the project will likely mean increased costs, as costs have already increased since the bid process, she said.
The project uses state transportation funds and a delay may jeopardize those grants, Glidden said, but she did not know for certain, at the July 13 meeting.
Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa asked for safeguards to ensure the project is completed in a timely manner, especially since it is in the city center and will cause disruptions for a lot of people.
R.C. Becker has performed six other projects for the city from 2016 to March 2021. In all those projects, except two, the cost came in under the estimate, according to the staff report. One that went over by 14%, for Yellen Park, was due to the city increasing the project scope.
The other over-budget project was improvements to 9th Street East, which was 5.61% over budget, at $127,78 instead of $120,230, according to the report.
The firm was also recently awarded a contract by the city to close the gap in the sidewalks along Avenue Q-12 from 10th Street East to 12th Street East.
The City Council meets at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Hwy.
Public participation is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84856289639? pwd=dU8rUmZ0ekdqRHRLWXZnRWNvQ0ErQT09.
