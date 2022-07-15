PALMDALE — Faced with a late hour and confusions over procedure, the City Council, on Wednesday, decided to extend its efforts to make the Planning Commission conform to the new district boundaries to the next Council meeting, on July 20.
In April, the Council approved a redistricting plan that created five districts from which Council members are elected, instead of four districts with the mayor elected by voters citywide. The mayor’s position will rotate amongst the Council members in this new format.
This change affects the Planning Commission, in that the city’s Municipal Code stipulates that commissioners are nominated by each Council member from applicants in their district, with the mayor nominating the fifth commissioner from the city at large.
It is necessary to change the ordinance to reflect the new district format now, as three commissioners’ terms ended, on June 30, and new appointments must be made, even though Council members have not yet been elected from the new five districts.
Additionally, under the new district boundaries, four of the five commissioners reside in districts other than those for which they were appointed, and four of the five now reside in the same districts, according to the staff report.
This leaves two of the new districts without representatives on the commission.
At the start of the discussion of an urgency ordinance to change the way commissions are appointed, Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa moved to remove all commissioners, then reappoint all of them to serve until a new Council — elected in the five-district format — is seated, in December.
The action would be “to maintain consistency and the fluidity of the processes of the Planning Commission,” he said.
Additionally, as many as three new Council members would have the opportunity to appoint their own commissioners.
Councilmember Laura Bettencourt noted that, in the past, Council members have been seated with the commissioners representing their districts already in place, as the Commission terms run to June 30.
“It’s never been a problem,” she said.
Planning Commission Chair Stacia Nemeth — who has another year in her term, but whose district has changed with the redrawn lines — urged the Council to maintain the Commission as it currently stands, until Council members elected under the new district format are seated. All of the current commissioners are willing to continue to serve, she said.
There was debate as to when and how the redrawn districts are in effect. Legally, the five districts were effective, in April, when they were registered with Los Angeles County following the redistricting process.
However, until the November election, the Council remains configured in the previous format, and there is no Council member representing the fifth district created.
Attorney Kevin Shenkman, who led the suit against Palmdale which resulted in moving to a district format, supported the idea of keeping the current Commission, until the November election.
“The urgency ordinance is frankly kind of dumb,” he said. “This Council is likely to look very different, come December. … That new Council ought to be able to choose the planning commissioners.”
Applications for commissioners have been open and a number were already received in anticipation of potential appointments.
Councilmember Juan Carrillo argued that the new districts are in effect, and appointments may be made following the existing Municipal Code for making appointments, with no change to the ordinance necessary.
Nemeth is in District Five, so no appointment is necessary for that District, which has no direct representative on the Council, he said.
Acting City Attorney Scott Porter disagreed, and stated that the ordinance needed to be changed to account for the redistricting changes.
“I guess I’m a little confused,” Councilmember Austin Bishop said, evidently speaking for many in the room.
He said the clearest way to handle the issue is to allow the current Commission to continue without change, until after the Council elections.
“We have a fully functioning Planning Commission as of right now,” he said. Keeping them on until there is full representation of the new districts, “just makes common sense to me.”
The debate continued until nearly 11:30 p.m., four and a half hours after the meeting began.
“I don’t think we’re making wise and prudent decisions at 11:30 at night,” Bettencourt said, urging the Council to continue the item to the next meeting.
The Council voted 4-0 for the continuance, with Mayor Steve Hofbauer absent.
