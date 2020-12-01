PALMDALE — The City Council will hold a special meeting today to consider whether to authorize City Manager J.J. Murphy to negotiate the terms and conditions of a license agreement with SiFi Networks Palmdale LLC for the installation of citywide fiber optics.
The City Council heard a proposal at the Nov. 17 meeting, which could make Palmdale a 5G fiber city that would offer residents, schools and businesses a new level of Internet connectivity while helping to close the technological digital divide.
The proposed plan calls for a partnership with SiFi Networks for the installation of a fiber optic network for residential and commercial gig speed Internet. The project, if approved, would take approximately one year to plan and two years of construction to deploy throughout the city.
SiFi Networks seeks to invest approximately $160 million in the city to deploy 800 miles of fiber throughout the city. Once completed, virtually every home and business in the city would have access to high-speed Internet.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Social distancing guidelines must be followed by all who physically attend the meeting. The meeting is also available to watch on Spectrum Channel 27, or online at www.cityofpalmdale.org
