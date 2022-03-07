LANCASTER — Lancaster’s draft Housing and Safety element updates as well as the implementation of the Environmental Justice element for the General Plan amendment will go to the City Council for approval.
The Planning Commission, recommended approval of the Documents and adopted a negative declaration at the Feb. 28 meeting.
The Safety Element update focused on specific changes in state law pertaining to emergency preparedness and climate change, consultant Genevieve Sharrow said during a presentation at the Zoom meeting.
The changes included three new goals added to the current Safety Element, including being a community with a strong sense of readiness to address emergency situations and activities. Another new goal is to have an evacuation network that meets the needs and can accommodate future growth. The third new goal is to have a built-in environment that incorporates new data about climate change and understanding the changing hazards such as extreme heat and precipitation, as well as severe wind events,
A new state law required all jurisdictions in the state to adopt a new Environmental Justice Element in the General Plan. The Element includes seven new goals to address Environmental Justice concerns in the community. Those include ensuring access to affordable housing options and healthy and safe living conditions. Other goals include good access to opportunities for outdoor recreation and healthy living. Another goal is to encourage strong civic engagement.
The Housing Element has five main goals including to promote a variety of housing types and to meet the needs of low and moderate income and special needs. Other goals are to preserve exiting housing stock and to promote fair housing opportunities for all residents.
