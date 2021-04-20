PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Council will hold a workshop today.
The topics scheduled for presentation include an update on the State Route-138/Palmdale Boulevard Americans with Disabilities Act improvement project and new Public Works management software.
The workshop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Council Chamber, 38300 Sierra Hwy., Suite B. The meeting will be closed to in-person attendance due to the COVID-19 emergency, and resulting orders and direction from the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health.
The council will also hear an update on the Palmdale Local Hazard Mitigation Plan.
The agenda is available at https://cityofpalmdale.org/310/City-Council-Meetings Members of the public may address the City Council regarding items listed or not listed on the printed agenda. Unless otherwise extended by a majority vote of the City Council, comments shall be limited to three minutes per speaker.
Those interested may participate via Zoom webcast by going to the link https://zoom.us/j/92442487047?pwd=WVFFdXFhaFRPWkVzb3JVVmkycXVVZz09. Participants may also join the Zoom meeting by dialing 669-900-9128, with the webinar ID 924 4248 7047 and passcode 278803.
The meeting will be broadcast live on Spectrum Channel 27. It is also available online at www.cityofpalmdale.org
For details contact the City Clerk’s office at 661-267-5151 or email cityclerk@cityofpalmdale.org
