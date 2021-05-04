PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Council, today, will consider a community well-being initiative as part of the city’s ongoing effort to address mental health and homelessness.
The Council will consider a proposed $295,000 agreement with The Wellbeing Lab (dba Louis Alloro LLC) to initiate and implement a training and coaching program that pairs well-being and change in communities and organizations to help create and sustain a robust solution to the health and economic challenges in communities, according to a staff report.
“It’s the framework around a leadership Antelope Valley class,” City Manager J.J. Murphy said Monday in a briefing.
According to the report, “The Wellbeing Lab helps organizations, associations and communities measure, talk about and increase well-being at multiple levels (me, we and us) as the strategy for change in the system.”
Palmdale will try recruit 50 people from around the Antelope Valley to come together to learn more how to address some of the mental health, homelessness and other challenges the region faces.
“We’re hoping we get 50 people who are willing to do this,” Murphy said.
The city wants people from all sectors, including service providers and the aerospace and medical industries.
Participants will agree to a six-month commitment that includes a formal, 90-minute class per week. Each month there will also be a day-and-a-half class.
“We’re going to have an application process for people so we make sure we have a diverse representation across the community,” Murphy said.
Participants will learn about each other.
“We’re really trying to put a positive spin on everything coming out of this pandemic; we’re really focusing on community well-being,” he said.
The program has been done in other communities and Murphy hopes to mirror that program.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
In compliance with the April 15 County of Los Angeles Public Health order, the Council Chamber will be open for public comment, including public seating available at limited capacity. Individuals are required to wear masks, provide proof of vaccination or cleared COVID-19 test, and practice social distancing.
Those interested may participate via Zoom webcast by visiting https://zoom.us/j/94083696310?pwd=dkk1cWlMVnZzU05qMjMwbGw2UGsvZz09
Participants may also join the Zoom meeting by dialing 669-900-9128, with the webinar ID 940 8369 6310 and passcode 939814.
The meeting will be broadcast live on Spectrum Channel 27. It is also available online at www.cityofpalmdale.org
For details, contact the City Clerk’s office at 661-267-5151 or email cityclerk@cityofpalmdale.org
