LANCASTER — The City Council will conduct a public hearing, today, on a proposed urgency ordinance to regulate urban lot splits and two-unit projects under Senate Bill 9, which is set to become law, beginning Jan. 1.
The new law allows property owners to subdivide their current residential lot with resulting lots as small as 1,200 square feet. The law would allow for up to four homes on a residential lot, or two homes per parcel of the lot was subdivided.
The law does allow cities to impose objective zoning, subdivision, and design standards on covered lot splits and two-unit projects, according to a staff report. For example, an objective standard is a regulation that does not involve personal or subjective judgment, and that is verifiable by reference to an external and uniform benchmark or criterion such as a height limit.
The proposed ordinance would allow the city to exercise as much local control over the new law as the state law allows. That includes location, lot size and unit size ,with an 800 square-foot maximum per dwelling unit. Other proposed regulations include owner occupancy, with a three-year minimum on urban splits and permanent on two-unit projects and residential use only with no short-term rentals.
“If the Council does not adopt the proposed ordinance, then the City would be limited to applying the code’s existing objective development standards — which did not anticipate and were not enacted with ministerially-approved lot splits and two-unit projects in mind,” the report said.
The City Council will meet at 5 p.m., today, in council chambers at City Hall, 44933 Fern Ave.
Individuals who wish to attend in person will be required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.
The meeting will also be conducted telephonically and video streamed live on Channel 28 and the City’s website: https://www.cityoflancasterca.org/our-city/departments-services/city-clerk/meetings-agendas-and-minutes/public-meetings-web-streaming
Individuals may provide public comments on agendized items by calling 877-853-5257 using meeting ID 863 6131 1905# with password 677477#
