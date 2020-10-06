PALMDALE — The City Council today will consider a proposed $2.9 million construction contract for the future Rancho Vista Park behind Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 136 near Bolz Ranch Road.
“My kids were supposed to play there. My grandkids are growing up now,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said.
The park is about 25 years in the making. The fire station has been there about 10 years, Hofbauer said.
“The council made it very clear we want to finish the stuff we started,” Hofbauer said.
The future park will include a therapeutic wellness garden, group picnic and barbecue area, tiered seating for storytime, and a lighted walking path.
The proposed council action is to approve the second lowest bidder, RSB Group Inc. of Lake Forest. The first lowest bidder, Northridge-based United Construction & Landscape Inc., withdrew its $2.7 million after a mistake and clerical error.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. The meeting can be viewed on Spectrum local access Channel 27 or online live via webcast at cityofpalmdale.org.
