PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Council, today, will consider a proposed agreement with Orange law firm Harper & Burns, to include William P. Curley III’s appointment as interim city attorney.
The cost of the proposed agreement shall not exceed $100,000.
Curley is a partner with Harper & Burns. He has 35 years of experience representing public agencies with a focus on cities and city entities such as housing authorities and library districts, according to a biography.
The city will begin recruiting for a permanent “in-house” city attorney. Until a permanent attorney is chosen, a contract-based city attorney is necessary to represent the city.
Former city attorney Christopher Beck resigned, last May. He is a Highland High School graduate and joined the city, in September 2020.
Last June, the City Council named attorney Scott Porter, a senior associate with the Fullerton law firm of Jones & Meyer, as interim city attorney. The Council approved a contract with him, last September. That contract expired, on Tuesday.
The City Council meets in open session at 7 p.m., in the Council Chambers at 38300 Sierra Highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.