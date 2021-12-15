PALMDALE — The City Council, tonight, will consider changes to the city’s Municipal Code and zoning ordinances, allowing for greater density in areas zoned for single-family housing by making it possible to build two units on a single lot, including duplexes, without a hearing or review.
The changes are to comply with state laws passed as Senate Bill 9 earlier this year and effective Jan. 1.
The changes, as specified by SB 9, would allow homeowners in single-family residential areas to divide their lot into two parcels and build homes on each, including duplexes. This could mean up to four units on what was a single-family lot.
There are some restrictions to the lot-split allowance, including that lots are not located in a high fire severity zone, flood zone or habitat conservation area; not a historic district or historic landmark and the proposed split would not result in demolishing more than 25% of existing exterior walls.
The newly-created parcels cannot be smaller than 1,200-square-feet and one parcel may not be less than 40% of the original, according to the staff report.
Objective zoning, subdivision and design standards may be applied, but may not preclude construction of two residential units of at least 800-square-feet in floor area on either parcel.
The city may deny a project by finding it would have specific adverse impacts on public health and safety that cannot be satisfactorily mitigated, according to the staff report.
The City Council meeting begins at 7 p.m., in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Hwy. Suite B.
Members of the public may also participate via Zoom, at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86862349934? pwd=RmNoN2Zna1FNNHRYcTNLRWpMTnliQT09
The meeting is also available for viewing on Spectrum Channel 27 and online at www.cityofpalmdale.org
