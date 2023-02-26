PALMDALE — The City Council on Wednesday will consider changes to the 2022-2023 budget to reflect increased expenses and a smaller increase in revenues.
The mid-year budget adjustments include nearly $2.5 million in additional revenues, offset by an increase in expenditures of $17.45 million, according to the staff report.
The additional expenses will be absorbed by the surplus remaining balance at the end of the year, dropping the surplus from $248 million to $233 million. This still keeps to the city’s requirement of maintaining reserves of at least 20%, according to the staff report.
The adjustments will increase the overall budget to $565.6 million.
The increased revenues are due to a $4.5 million anticipated increase in the revenues from the city’s Energy for Palmdale’s Independent Choice, $2.5 million from the sale of property and $2.2 million in federal and state grants.
This, however, is offset by the $7 million loss in other anticipated revenue from a potential sale of city property that has been postponed to next fiscal year, according to the staff report.
The $17.4 million increase in expenses is due to a $3 million increase in operating expenses, which includes $2.1 million in land sale proceeds remitted to Los Angeles County and support for the South Antelope Valley Emergency Services, City Hall maintenance and improvements and rising costs in various areas.
A $7.5 million increase in contract services largely for increased energy procurement costs for EPIC, also added to the overall increase, as did a $6.6 million increase in costs for capital projects, according to the staff report.
The mid-year adjustment also includes requests for five new positions as part of a restructuring at City Hall. These would have little or no fiscal impact for the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends June 30, but would incur expenses moving forward.
The City Council meets in open session at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Highway. In addition to in-person, the meeting may be viewed online at cityofpalmdale.org or on Spectrum local access Channel 27.
