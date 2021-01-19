PALMDALE — The City Council unanimously agreed to authorize the use of electronic and digital signatures on certain legal documents. It’s part of Palmdale’s effort to move toward a “paperless” office.
State and federal laws authorize the use of electronic and digital signatures for items that do not require a “wet” signature by law
“I think this is great,” Councilman Richard Loa said. “This is moving into the right direction and hopefully further into the 21st century. What are the safeguards to make sure the signatures are unique and verifiable to the user.”
City Attorney Christopher Beck said the city’s contract managing and drafting software will act as safeguards.
“Their protocol that they have on their back end gives us the assurances on our front end, that the person who’s indicated as the executor of the document is in fact, that person,” Beck said.
Palmdale is projected to spend approximately $10,000 annually for licenses for the software. Electronic signature licenses would only be required for the execution of legally binding documents such as contracts and agreements and real estate transactions, according to a staff report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.