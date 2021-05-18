PALMDALE — The City Council will hold a public hearing today to consider an appeal by Citizens for Responsible Solar to overturn the Planning Commission’s decision to uphold the hearing officer’s approval of the site plan review for a utility scale 25-megawatt solar energy project for the Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co. Plant 10 facility.
The hearing officer approved the site plan review at a Feb. 25 hearing; the Planning Commission denied the Citizens for Responsible Solar’s initial appeal on April 8.
The proposed project would be constructed on two parcels of about 140 acres on vacant land bounded by 15th and 10th streets east, Blackbird Drive and East Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P). The solar project would be tied into the existing Southern Californian Edison grid associated with the plant.
Citizens for Responsible Solar claims the initial study/mitigated negative declaration prepared for the project does not adequately disclose, analyze, or mitigate risk to special status species such as the western Joshua tree, and the potential to expose the public to valley fever.
The group also claims that the initial study/mitigated negative declaration does not comply with the California Environmental Quality Act. Their appeal suggests that the reports do not fully disclose the extent of the project’s potentially significant impacts to air quality, biological resources, and hazards, according to a point-by-point response to an letter from the law firm Adams Broadwell Joseph & Cardozo,
According to the city’s response, no unmitigatable impacts to the environment from the proposed project have been identified in the initial study/mitigated negative declaration. In addition, mitigation measures proposed in the document would reduce impacts to less than significant levels.
The City Council will also hold a workshop on the proposed biennial budget for fiscal years 2021-22 and 2022-23. Other meeting topics will include naming Kevin Sanders at Veteran of the Year and proclamations for Arab American Heritage Month, National Building and Safety Month, Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month and Mental Health Awareness Month.
The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Council Chamber, 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite B.
In compliance with the April 15 County of Los Angeles Public Health Order, the Council Chamber will be open for public comment, including public seating available at limited capacity. The public is required to wear masks, provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the meeting, as well as practice social distancing.
The agenda is available at https://cityofpalmdale.org/310/City-Council-Meetings
The public may address the Council regarding items listed or not listed on the printed agenda. Unless otherwise extended by a majority vote, comments are limited to three minutes per speaker.
Interested people may participate via Zoom webcast by going to https://zoom.us/j/91256419794?pwd=WnJ3bENjRWRlVXJMRis4dXRiUVVnQT09. They may also join the Zoom meeting by dialing 669/900-9128, with the webinar ID 912 5641 9794 and passcode 467097.
While participating on Zoom, press *9 to “Raise Your Hand” and wait for the host to ask you to unmute yourself. Press *6 to unmute your microphone. Then, state your name and city of residence for the record and begin.
Residents who wish to comment on agenda items without logging onto the meeting via Zoom may do so using the eComment feature. To comment, click on the “Agendas and Meetings” button found at the bottom of the City web page at cityofpalmdale.org. Next, find the meeting under “Upcoming Events” and click on the eComment button of your selected meeting. Then, scroll through the agenda to find the item for which you would like to provide a comment, and select that item to input your comments. You may either sign in to your SpeakUp Palmdale Account, or comment as a guest. Enter your comment in the field provided, and type in your name before submitting your comment.
The meeting will be broadcast live on Spectrum Channel 27. It is also available online at www.cityofpalmdale.org
For details, contact the City Clerk’s office at 661-267-5151 or email cityclerk@cityofpalmdale.org
