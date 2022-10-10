PALMDALE — The City Council decided to postpone any decision on how a mayor and mayor pro tem will be determined with the new five-district format, until after the upcoming election and a new Council is seated.
Currently, the City Council consists of four Council members, each representing a separate district of the city, and a mayor who is elected by voters citywide.
Earlier this year, as part of the decennial redistricting process, the Council changed the format to remove the mayor elected at-large and instead have representatives five districts, with a mayor chosen annually from among them.
On Wednesday, the Council was set to discuss a process, suggested by Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa, for choosing the mayor in that scenario, but it was requested at the start of the meeting that the discussion be postponed until after the election.
The removal was opposed by Council members Laura Bettencourt and Juan Carrillo.
“I think it’s kind of a dereliction of duty” to postpone the decision, Bettencourt said, and questioned if there were legal issues to review.
“Is it really because we want to resolve the legal issues, or is it truly because you don’t want us to make the decision (and) you want a new Council to make the decision? I want the truth,” she said.
Interim City Attorney Scott Porter said a letter was received on the matter, but that there were no legal issues to prevent discussion.
Mayor Steve Hofbauer, who disagreed with the change in Council format, said he was confused as to why the matter wasn’t decided, months ago, when the change was made.
“Now we’ve got an election looming here, and now all of a sudden we want to keep changing it,” he said, calling it “too little, too late.”
The current ordinance states that the mayor will be selected by lot — such as drawing straws — in the first year, but every year after that the mayor will be selected by a majority of the Council members.
The proposed policy, according to the staff report, would require that the member chosen as mayor have served at least 11 months, which would mean that any newly elected Council member would be eligible a year after being elected.
With three seats up for election, next month, the proposed policy would leave only Loa and Councilmember Austin Bishop as qualifying, as well as Bettencourt, should she be re-elected.
Carrillo moved to keep the matter on the agenda, but his motion died for lack of a second.
Bishop’s motion to postpone the matter indefinitely was unanimously approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.