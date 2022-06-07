LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council approved a proclamation declaring the existence of a dangerous condition on public property State Route 14,
State Route 14, also known as Aerospace Highway, is the only viable roadway for an estimated 500,000 people in the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys to access the Los Angeles basin. The unsafe sub-standard configuration of State Route 14 is the same as it was, in 1980. There were an estimated 1,600 collisions and more than 30 deaths, between 2014 and 2018.
“The sub-standard lane drop configuration has created bottlenecks contributing to more accidents and deaths per capita than other similar facilities across the county and state,” the proclamation said.
In addition, the population of the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys has skyrocketed, since 1980. The population of the Antelope Valley has nearly doubled in 30 years.
The North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition, a Joint Powers Agreement between the cities of Lancaster, Palmdale and Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County, completed an SR-14 Project Study Report. The report proposed to begin work at three project locations over 13 miles estimated to cost $170 million.
“We’ve been trying to get work done on the 14 for at least 12 years that I’ve been there,” Vice Mayor Marvin Crist said at the May 24 council meeting. “They keep telling us we need to get a shovel-ready project done and we can’t get any money to do a shove-ready project for it.”
The projects were split into nine different areas. The projects near Santa Clarita were completed.
“The three projects that are remaining just outside the city of Palmdale are now dangerous and we can’t get them do anything unless we make them aware that it’s dangerous,” Crist said.
Those project areas are between the Golden Valley Road off-ramp to Newhall Avenue, Agua Dulce Canyon Road offramp to Sand Canyon road and at Newhall Avenue UC to Golden Valley Road.
The North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition needs financial support from the California Department of Transportation and the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, also known as Metro.
“This is not a county thing, this is a Caltrans thing, this is a Metro thing, this is a state thing,” Crist said.
Mayor R. Rex Parris asked that the proclamation include the number of people injured or killed at the locations.
“Sacramento has the money and they have the money downtown as well, Metro has the money,” Councilman Ken Mann said. “They just turn a blind eye.”
The City Council approved the proclamation 4-0 with Councilman Raj Malhi absent.
