CALIFORNIA CITY — With aging water mains suffering breaks on a daily basis in California City, the City Council, on Oct. 11, approved a contract for replacing a little more than six miles of lines in areas around the city.
“We have a failed water system. We have blowouts daily,” Chief Water Operator Amador Mesa said.
The Council accepted the bid by Fresno-based Lyles Utility Construction to perform the work for $2.9 million. With a 10% contingency fund and project management, the total project comes to $3.3 million and will be paid from existing water funds, according to the staff report.
The company submitted the lowest responsible bid of the seven received through the formal bidding process, the report said.
The contract requires the work be completed within 25 days.
“This is a great start,” Councilmember Jim Creighton said.
Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff questioned the contract, asking to pull it from the consent agenda for further discussion.
“It seems like it’s a lot higher than previous approvals we’ve given for water lines,” he said.
Creighton said the cost is $265,000 lower than the engineer’s estimate, approved by the Council, in 2021.
Kulikoff requested reopening the bid process, possibly with more local companies involved.
“I just really feel it’s too high,” he said.
Creighton said that even a local contractor has to pay prevailing wage and that’s what all the bids are based on.
“Is it overpriced if it actually went under the engineer’s estimate?” he said.
Reopening the bidding is problematic, as any company wishing to bid already has the ones from this round, he said.
It may also discourage the companies that bid this time from wanting to go through the process again, and the city could get a bad reputation, Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said.
“We had a process, we followed the process and we got seven bids,” she said.
If the city should reopen the bid process, “chance are we’re going to get limited participation and higher prices,” Ramon Pantuja of city engineering firm BHT said.
O’Laughlin asked Kulikoff on what he based the cost as being too high.
“It just appears too high to me,” he said.
The Council voted 4-1 to award the contract to Lyles Utility Construction, with Kulikoff dissenting.
The contract covers five different sections of water lines in the city, areas that have been identified as high priority for replacement due to the frequency of breaks. Two are emergency replacement areas requested by Mesa, earlier this year.
The areas include California City Boulevard from Yerba Boulevard to Baron Boulevard, down Baron Boulevard to Mendiburu Road and Mendiburu Road to Yerba Avenue; Kenniston Avenue from California City Boulevard to Walpole Avenue, Neuralia Road from 79th Street to Poppy Boulevard, Jimson Avenue from Yerba Boulevard to Isabella Boulevard and Doolittle Avenue from Mitchell Boulevard to Mendiburu Road.
The latter two areas are the emergency projects, that have seen repeated line breaks, Mesa said.
“There are still five or six more projects that need to be done,” Creighton said.
