Help is on the way for at least portions of California City’s failed water system, with more than six miles of water lines to be replaced under a contract recently awarded. Blowouts, like this one, are a daily occurrence, water officials said.

CALIFORNIA CITY — With aging water mains suffering breaks on a daily basis in California City, the City Council, on Oct. 11, approved a contract for replacing a little more than six miles of lines in areas around the city.

“We have a failed water system. We have blowouts daily,” Chief Water Operator Amador Mesa said.

