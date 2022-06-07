PALMDALE — After holding a press conference regarding the dangers and enforcement measures of illegal fireworks, the City Council, on Wednesday, approved permits for 32 legal fireworks booths within the city limits.
These booths, operated by local nonprofits, are the only legal means of purchasing fireworks, and their products may only be used in most areas of Palmdale. Fireworks of any kind are illegal to sell or use in all other areas of the Los Angeles County portion of the Antelope Valley.
Fireworks are legal for sale and use only during a limited time, from noon, on June 28, through noon, on July 5. They are considered illegal at any point outside this time-frame.
The city has a long history with these “safe and sane” fireworks sales, and the booths are the major fundraiser for many of the organizations who obtain permits.
To qualify for a booth permit, organizations must be registered with the city as nonprofits primarily for youth, veteran, patriotic, welfare, civic betterment or charitable purposes and in good standing with the IRS and state Franchise Tax Board.
They must have more than 20 members, been established for at least 12 months and have their principle meeting place or more than 50% of its active members from Palmdale.
The city received 33 applications for permits, but one was rejected as the organization did not currently qualify as tax-exempt, according to the staff report.
The city may issue permits for as many as 52 booths, based on the city’s municipal code allowance of one per 3,000 residents. For several years, however, the city has received requests for fewer than the maximum allowed.
The number of booths dropped from 47, in 2016, to 32, last year.
Organizations renewing their permit pay a $903 fee, new permits are $939. With 29 renewing organizations and three new ones, the permits are expected to yield $29,022 to the city’s General Fund.
Each permit fee includes $518 for fireworks enforcement activities, according to the staff report.
The fireworks booths are located throughout the city, from the 50th Street West and Avenue N, to several sites along 10th Street West, to Domenic Massari Park and 47th Street East near Avenue S, as well as sites along East Palmdale Boulevard, 25th Street East and Pearblossom Highway near 45th Street East.
These fireworks booths may only sell those products labeled “safe and sane” that carry the seal of the state Fire Marshal and do not launch into the air and explode.
In addition, use of all fireworks — even those labeled safe and sane — is prohibited in some areas of Palmdale, generally the Anaverde area, areas south of the California Aqueduct and certain locations on the city’s west side, primarily in Rancho Vista.
An interactive map on the city’s Web site details the specific areas where fireworks are prohibited.
