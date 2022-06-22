LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council, at the June 14 meeting, approved a Joint Powers Agreement to create the High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency between Los Angeles County, LA County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and the cities of Adelanto, Apple Valley, Lancaster, Palmdale and Victorville to accommodate San Bernardino County’s withdrawal from the existing High Desert Joint Powers Authority.
San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties formed the HDC Joint Powers Authority, in 2006, to develop a new freeway/expressway from State Route 14 to Interstate 15. The counties appointed a Board of Directors with representatives from the cities of Adelanto, Apple Valley, Lancaster, Palmdale and Victorville.
The City Council voted 4-0 with Mayor R. Rex Parris absent.
The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously, on March 1, to withdraw from the High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Authority, effective June 30.
The current HDC Joint Powers Authority will be dissolved by July 1, but remain open to continue the wind-down affairs of the current Authority, according to a staff report by Assistant City Manager Trolis Niebla and Senior Manager Community Development Larissa De La Cruz.
The proposed multi-modal High Desert Corridor, estimated to cost more than $8 billion with no identified funding, was to run 63 miles with a highway and high-speed rail line in the median connecting Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties. The proposed corridor was intended to improve east-west mobility between the Antelope and Victor valleys.
A final environmental impact report was released in 2016. Los Angeles-based nonprofit Climate Resolved sued the California Department of Transportation, arguing the proposed project’s environmental impact inadequately addressed the proposed project’s potential contribution to global warming.
In 2019, Caltrans dropped the freeway/tollway elements of the project with a No Build option and noted that imminent improvements to State Routes 138 and 18 would address near term east-west mobility needs, according to a staff report for the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors.
The proposed High Desert Corridor Rail project is still alive. The project is in the federal National Environmental Policy Act environmental process under the direction of the Federal Railroad Administration.
The revised HDC Joint Powers Agency will create a new partnership between the remaining agencies to complete the federal and state environmental process according to the city staff report.
On April 20, the LA Metro Board approved $1.23 million to complete the California Environmental Quality Act and the National Environmental Policy Act environmental document for the High Desert Corridor Rail Project.
The project would provide a critical link to connect the cities of Las Vegas and Los Angeles by way of a new, high-speed inter-city passenger rail service along a 54-mile east-west rail alignment from the future Brightline West Station in Victor Valley in San Bernardino County to the future Palmdale Multi-Modal High Speed Rail Station in Palmdale in Los Angeles County with Metro, according to an LA Metro staff report.
