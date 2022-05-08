PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, approved a contract for landscape architecture design services as part of the makeover of Courson Park, under a $4.5 million state grant.
The $365,000 agreement with Withers & Sandgren will include developing the design, plans, cost estimates and construction administration, along with services such as a soil management report, topographic survey and geotechnical evaluation, according to the staff report.
The company was selected, without a competitive bid process, because the city has a standing on-call agreement with the firm for landscape design services and the firm prepared the preliminary design and assisted in preparing the successful grant application, Deputy Director of Public Works Lynn Glidden said.
Councilmember Juan Carrillo pulled the item from the Council’s consent agenda, which contains items typically approved without discussion. He requested that the job be subject to a Request for Proposals, in order to review multiple bids for the project.
“To me, $365,000 to spend on the design for a five-acre park is excessive,” he said.
In developing budgets for these types of projects, typically about 8% to 10% of the construction cost is in design, Glidden said. In this case, the construction cost is $3.6 million, which would make the proposed design contract about 10%.
She compared this to other park development projects in the city. Design costs for the first phase of Yellen Park, in 2009 and accounting for inflation, was $424,000 for 12 acres, she said, while there is a current agreement for the second phase at $743,000 for the remaining 12 acres.
For the city’s newest park, Rancho Vista Park, the design contract was $210,000 for 3.7 acres.
“They are in the range of a qualified consultant,” Glidden said of the proposed agreement.
Additionally, she sought rough estimates from two other design firms, which came in at between $210,000 and $450,000.
“I’m not sure that we’re actually going to get better numbers,” Glidden said. “They are in the range that they should be.”
Councilmember Austin Bishop expressed concern that the delay caused by completing a full competitive bidding process could jeopardize the grant funds, which stipulate the work must be completed by 2024.
“This is one of the oldest parks in the city that needs dire renovation and that’s something I don’t want to miss out on,” he said.
Melville J. Courson Park, the city’s oldest park, at Avenue Q-12 and 10th Street East, was among 112 in the state, and two in the Valley, to receive funds from Proposition 68, a $4 billion bond measure for parks approved by voters, in June 2018.
The makeover will include extensive renovations, including construction of a new bandstand/stage, challenge course, fitness zone, plaza/gathering space, walk and running paths with exercise stations, a shaded group picnic pavilion, an additional playground for ages five to 12 and a therapeutic/meditation garden.
Public art, including a mural and other opportunities, is included, along with restrooms and improvements to walkways, picnic areas, fencing, landscape and lighting. The parking lot will also be renovated.
The entry along 10th Street East and elsewhere throughout the park will feature drought-tolerant landscaping.
The makeover was developed with extensive public input through a series of community meetings and online surveys.
