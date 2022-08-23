PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, unanimously approved a contract for design work to upgrade the railroad crossing at Rancho Vista Boulevard and Sierra Highway.
The $540,170 contract with the Parsons Transportation Group will include working with two railroad companies, Union Pacific and Southern California Regional Rail Authority (Metrolink) for safety upgrades at the crossing, according to the staff report.
The intersection is often busy, as it provides access to Lockheed Martin’s facilities at Air Force Plant 42.
Parsons was one of two groups to respond to the city’s Request for Proposals for engineering and environmental design for the project, beating JMD for the contract.
Parsons scored higher, in part, because of its prior experience with the area. The company is under contract for design services for both the Rancho Vista Boulevard Grade Separation project and for widening Rancho Vista Boulevard from Third Street East to Eighth Street East, according to the staff report.
Funding for the contract is from the California Public Utilities Commission’s Rail Crossings and Engineering Branch, which has proposed the safety improvements to that crossing, according to the staff report.
Palmdale has $4 million in that fund, prior to awarding the contract to Parsons Transportation Group.
Three years ago, the Council approved a consulting contract for improvements in the area of the Palmdale Boulevard and Sierra Highway crossing, to widen the road in the area and make it more efficient.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.