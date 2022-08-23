PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, unanimously approved a contract for design work to upgrade the railroad crossing at Rancho Vista Boulevard and Sierra Highway.

The $540,170 contract with the Parsons Transportation Group will include working with two railroad companies, Union Pacific and Southern California Regional Rail Authority (Metrolink) for safety upgrades at the crossing, according to the staff report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.