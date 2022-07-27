Civic Center

The City Council awarded a $6.4 million contract for the Civic Center complete streets project, on July 20. The project area encompasses Ninth and 10th streets East and avenues Q-9 and Q-12. This intersection, 10th Street East and Avenue Q-9, will feature one of the four roundabouts in the area to help control traffic and provide pedestrian crossing.

 Valley Press files

PALMDALE — The City Council, after a week’s delay and seeing additional information, approved contracting with R.C. Becker and Sons, Inc. for the Civic Center complete streets project, for $6.4 million.

The Council balked at awarding the contract, at the prior week’s meeting, as some councilors had concerns regarding the firm’s work on an earlier project on Rancho Vista Boulevard.

