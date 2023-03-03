Palmdale budget

A $400,000 increase in Palmdale’s contract with the Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control was one mid-year adjustment to the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year budget approved Wednesday by the Palmdale City Council.

 Valley Press files

PALMDALE — The City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved changes to the 2022-2023 budget to reflect increased expenses and a smaller increase in revenue.

The mid-year adjustments to the overall budget include nearly $2.5 million in additional revenue, offset by an increase in expenditures of $17.45 million, Finance Director Janelle Samson said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.