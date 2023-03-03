PALMDALE — The City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved changes to the 2022-2023 budget to reflect increased expenses and a smaller increase in revenue.
The mid-year adjustments to the overall budget include nearly $2.5 million in additional revenue, offset by an increase in expenditures of $17.45 million, Finance Director Janelle Samson said.
The adjustments will increase the overall budget to $565.6 million.
The increased revenue is due to a $4.5 million anticipated increase in the revenue from the city’s Energy for Palmdale’s Independent Choice, $2.5 million from the sale of property and $2.2 million in federal and state grants.
This, however, is offset by the $7 million loss in other anticipated revenue from a potential sale of city property that has been postponed to next fiscal year, according to the staff report.
The $17.4 million increase in expenses is due to a $3 million increase in operating expenses, which includes $2.1 million in land sale proceeds remitted to Los Angeles County and support for the South Antelope Valley Emergency Services, increases to the contract with Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control, City Hall maintenance and improvements and rising costs in various areas.
The largest portion of the adjustments are in the special revenue and grant funds, which include transportation and other forms of restricted funding, Samson said. These include the adjustments in revenue and expenditures for the EPIC program.
Overall, the special revenue and grant funds will see an increase of $8.9 million in revenue and an increase of $15.1 million in expenditures.
The additional expenses will be absorbed by the surplus remaining balance at the end of the year, dropping the surplus from $248 million to $233 million. This still keeps to the city’s requirement of maintaining reserves of at least 20%, Samson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.