CALIFORNIA CITY — The city’s Off Highway Vehicle manager, Inge Elmes, will take over as acting city manager while California City continues its search for someone to fill the spot full-time.

Elmes was appointed on a 3-2 vote on Tuesday, with Council members Jim Creighton and Karen Macedonio dissenting. She will take over for interim city manager Jim Hart, who joined the city in September.

