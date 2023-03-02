CALIFORNIA CITY — The city’s Off Highway Vehicle manager, Inge Elmes, will take over as acting city manager while California City continues its search for someone to fill the spot full-time.
Elmes was appointed on a 3-2 vote on Tuesday, with Council members Jim Creighton and Karen Macedonio dissenting. She will take over for interim city manager Jim Hart, who joined the city in September.
Hart, a retired city executive, is restricted to working only 960 hours in a fiscal year as a retired annuitant under the California Public Employee Retirement System regulations. He will reach the 960-hour mark on March 9.
Elmes’ appointment as acting city manager will also be temporary, with a 960-hour limit, or when the city hires a full-time city manager, if that comes first. After that, she will return to the OHV manager position full-time.
“She doesn’t give up the (OHV manager) position to take the acting position,” Hart said.
During her tenure as interim city manager, Elmes will continue to oversee the city’s off-highway vehicle program, but OHV staff will take care of most of the duties, she said Tuesday, in response to public concerns about how holding the two positions simultaneously will affect her ability to do both well.
The City Council, on Tuesday, also approved a new salary schedule for the acting city manager position, at $116,000 annually.
Several members of the public opposed the appointment, citing Elmes’ lack of experience and a lack of qualifications for the city manager job.
The decision to appoint an unqualified candidate “caused an uproar among citizens,” resident Wesley Campbell said.
Others who supported Elmes voiced concerns about tasking her with the two positions at once.
“It’s not unusual to have a department manager become acting city manager when the city manager leaves,” Hart said.
Several people questioned why the Council did not retain Hart, who was praised by many for his work.
He presented a proposal to the Council that would have him come out of retirement to take the job full-time, he said, but the proposal was rejected on a 3-2 vote on Jan. 24 during a closed session meeting.
Creighton and Macedonio cast the votes in favor of the proposal to retain Hart.
Because the proposal was turned down, “We have one choice and that is to appoint an acting city manager,” Macedonio said.
“I do really appreciate all the work and dedication (interim) city manager Hart did for California City,” Mayor Kelly Kulikoff said. “I have nothing bad to say. I think that (Elmes) is highly qualified for the position.”
The city has been without a permanent city manager since September, when Doug Dunford resigned after less than five months at the post.
The recruiting firm that brought in Dunford is once again searching for candidates to fill the position.
Elmes will be the fourth person in the city manager’s role since July 2021, when former city manager Anna Linn resigned.
Former City of Palmdale executive Anne Ambrose was hired as interim city manager the same night as Linn’s resignation. She served in the position until May, when Dunford’s tenure began.
Hart stepped in as interim city manager immediately following Dunford’s resignation.
