PALMDALE — The City Council will consider a vote of no confidence in Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón during a meeting Tuesday night.
It will also discuss the costs and feasibility of the City Attorney’s office filing more misdemeanor charges itself, instead of relying on the District Attorney.
The Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Highway. It will also be webcast on the city’s website, www.cityofpalmdale.org
The Council a month ago discussed the impact of Gascón’s policies on the City and asked staff to bring back a vote of no confidence resolution for the Council to consider.
Gascón was elected in November and immediately set in motion sweeping criminal justice reforms, including a halt to seeking harsher sentences through special enhancements and the elimination of cash bail for any misdemeanor.
Additionally, he directed deputy district attorneys to reject filing 13 types of charges, with some exceptions, including items such as trespassing, driving without a valid or a suspended license, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, criminal threats, public intoxication, minor in possession of alcohol, loitering, drug possession and under the influence of control substances, according to City Attorney Christopher Beck.
Gascón faces a recall effort and public pushback from many of the deputy district attorneys.
At least 22 cities, including Lancaster, have approved votes of no confidence in the District Attorney, with others considering it.
Palmdale’s resolution cites Gascón’s policies regarding rejecting filings for certain types of cases, the elimination of cash bail and ending sentencing enhancements for certain crimes as reasons for the vote of no confidence.
The resolution states his directives in some cases violate state law, and “undermine the deterrent effects of various criminal laws and penalties that were meant to protect the public, including the residents of the City of Palmdale.”
To address these problems with the District Attorney’s policies, the Council is investigating the possibility for handling misdemeanors in-house, through the City Attorney.
The staff report presents two options for this. One would be to gradually change the City’s municipal code to expand those criminal actions that violate the municipal code, allowing the city to issue administrative citations or file charges as a misdemeanor.
The second option would be to create a City prosecutions division, as is done in some other cities such as Pasadena, according to the staff report.
This option would require a significant increase in manpower to handle cases in court, as well as support staff and office space.
A preliminary estimate for the cost of this option is $2.8 million annually in personnel costs alone, according to the staff report.
