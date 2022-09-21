PALMDALE — The City Council, tonight, will consider for final approval, the General Plan — the road map for the development of Palmdale for the next 20-plus years.
The General Plan provides the blueprint for the city, with policies and plans for land use, transportation, economic development, safety, health and other concerns touching nearly every aspect of residents’ lives.
Although individual segments of the plan have been revised as recently as 2014, the entire General Plan has not had a comprehensive update for about 29 years.
Under the name Palmdale 2045, the city embarked on the update, in 2019, appointing a citizen’s General Plan Advisory Committee and holding myriad public outreach efforts and hearings to gain residents’ input on how they would like to see the city develop.
The update covers the nine state-mandated areas — land use, circulation, environmental justice, open space, conservation, safety, air quality, noise and housing — along with eight others specific to Palmdale, that are addressed either separately or as part of other areas. These are community design, economic development, military compatibility, parks, natural and cultural resources, infrastructure and community facilities, sustainability and climate action, according to a staff report.
The plan was developed following a series of themes, including ideas such as creating an active and vibrant downtown, offering a diverse and resilient local economy, a safe, healthy place to live and work and housing options for residents at different stages of life and ability.
In addition to the General Plan, itself, the Council will also consider a resolution that will prohibit any amendments to the Plan for the next 18 months, excepting projects of larger than 20 acres.
The Planning Commission unanimously approved the update, earlier this month.
“Trying to satisfy 180,000 people is a tough job,” Commission Chair Stacia Nemeth said. “I do believe it is reflecting the goals of our community.”
The City Council meeting begins at 7 p.m., in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Hwy.
