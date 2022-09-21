PALMDALE — The City Council, tonight, will consider for final approval, the General Plan — the road map for the development of Palmdale for the next 20-plus years.

The General Plan provides the blueprint for the city, with policies and plans for land use, transportation, economic development, safety, health and other concerns touching nearly every aspect of residents’ lives.

