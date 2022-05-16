PALMDALE — The City Council unanimously agreed to move forward with a project to install solar panels and battery storage at McAdam Park, which will use a $416,000 grant from Southern California Edison, along with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
The Council’s authorization, provided at the May 4 meeting, was necessary to secure the SCE grant funds, according to the staff report.
The grant funds were initially awarded in late 2020, but “this project has taken a little while to get moving,” Environmental Resources Manager Ben Lucha said.
SCE needs assurance the project is moving forward or it will reallocate the grant funds to another project elsewhere, he said.
The resolution, approved by the Council, provides that assurance by authorizing the interim city manager and city attorney to negotiate agreements with SiteLogic IQ for the master plan and operations and maintenance of the project.
The city already has a consulting agreement with SiteLogic IQ for developing projects to meet the requirements of SCE’s Self Generation Incentive Program, according to the staff report.
The project includes installation of solar shade structures in the McAdam Park parking lot, along with a battery storage component that will maintain power to the park in case of an outage. This will allow for the pool pumps to continue functioning and keep the pool open in such situations, Lucha said.
The shade structures will not remove any of the existing parking spaces and is planned for the southern lot, next to the pool, he said.
The city will also receive Renewable Energy Credits for the project.
The total project is estimated to cost nearly $1.67 million. In addition to the SCE grant, some $1.24 million in ARPA funding is proposed to cover the cost.
“I think this is an outstanding project and I’m really glad to see it moving forward,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said.
